Wells, MN

Wednesday sun alert in Wells — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Wells Bulletin
 6 days ago

(WELLS, MN) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wells:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0o59_0bV7gba800

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Wells Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

