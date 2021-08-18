Beachgoer Feeds Raw Sausages to Hungry Crocodile Hunting Feet Away

A man handfed a giant saltwater crocodile raw sausages, as it prowled along the beach in the shallows.

Papa Snow, who posts under the name @Geoffrey_Snowball online, uploaded the heart-stopping clip, which was shot on a beach in Australia's Northern Territory, to TikTok.

Snow filmed the meat in his hand, before panning upwards to the shoreline, where the formidable predator can be seen lurking . He tosses the sausages onto the sand, watching the carnivore lunge out of the water and gobble up the snack.

Snow films himself throwing a few more sausages to the reptile, although in the last shot the croc passes by it, and heads towards the cameraman instead.

The footage, shared earlier this month, can be seen here . In it, Snow jokes: "Damn that's a funny looking fish."

He captioned the video: "Even crocs deserve a snag [snack]. Dw [don't worry] guys I only lost 1 leg." Snow confirmed to Newsweek the creature was around 11 feet long.

More than 2.2 million people have watched Snow feeding the crocodile like a pet . He also noticed the predator eyeing him up at the end.

"He want a lil more than sausage," he joked, as he confirmed it was one of Down Under's saltwater crocs.

Snow declared: "Florida gators ain't got nun [nothing] on Australia crocodiles."

Others also spotted the croc going for Snow, with Dave commenting: "Bro got a lil too close at the end."

"He want you more than snags [snacks] at the end," Bigrig84 added.

You Cute Bro quipped: "The most Florida thing I've seen in Australia."

Jas asked: "What in my nightmares."

Male saltwater crocodiles can grow up to 17 feet long , and weigh up to 1,000 pounds. National Geographic dubbed the beast "the animal most likely to eat a human."

They said: "Saltwater crocs, or "salties," as Australians affectionately refer to them, have an enormous range, populating the brackish and freshwater regions of eastern India, Southeast Asia, and northern Australia."

The site explained they often wait below the surface of the water, waiting "for potential prey." "Without warning, they explode from the water with a thrash of their powerful tails, grasp their victim, and drag it back in, holding it under until the animal drowns," it added.

Between 2015 and 2018 four people died from saltwater crocodile attacks in Australia.

Earlier this year, a man in Northern Australia survived an attack by the carnivore, after the 44-year-old was swimming in Lake Placid, Queensland, the BBC reported.

Critical care paramedic Paul Sweeney told the news organization: "What he said to us was that a crocodile had bitten his head and in his effort to remove the jaws of the crocodile, he put his hands in to try and prise the jaws apart. In the process of trying to remove his hands, the jaws snapped shut on his forefinger."

The man is said to have been treated for multiple "minor lacerations."

Update 8/18/21, 10:45 a.m. ET: This article was updated with video, photo and information from Snow.