Onawa Weather Forecast
ONAWA, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 20
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0