Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Onawa, IA

Onawa Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Onawa News Flash
Onawa News Flash
 6 days ago

ONAWA, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YL1LT_0bV7gMXL00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Onawa News Flash

Onawa News Flash

Onawa, IA
11
Followers
229
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Onawa News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Onawa, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Onawa Weather Forecast#Ia#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy