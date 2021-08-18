Comcast, ViacomCBS to Launch European Streaming Service SkyShowtime
Comcast and ViacomCBS have teamed up to launch a new streaming service in more than 20 European markets. The new platform, which is called SkyShowtime, will reach 90 million homes and convene entertainment, movies and original series from NBCUniversal, Sky and ViacomCBS brands, including titles from Showtime, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, Paramount Plus originals, Sky Studios, Universal Pictures and Peacock. The slate will span all genres and audience categories, including scripted dramas, kids and family, key franchises, premiere movies, local programming and documentaries and factual content.www.lmtonline.com
Comments / 0