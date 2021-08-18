Cancel
Granby, CO

Granby Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Granby News Flash
Granby News Flash
 6 days ago

GRANBY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30I0wZ_0bV7gBpM00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 32 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

