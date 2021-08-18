Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Canisteo, NY

A rainy Wednesday in Canisteo — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Canisteo Journal
Canisteo Journal
 6 days ago

(CANISTEO, NY) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Canisteo, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Canisteo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0bV7fybO00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Canisteo Journal

Canisteo Journal

Canisteo, NY
26
Followers
196
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Canisteo Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canisteo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy