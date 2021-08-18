Valentine Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
VALENTINE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, August 20
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0