Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Valentine, NE

Valentine Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Valentine Post
Valentine Post
 6 days ago

VALENTINE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1uYs_0bV7fwpw00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Valentine Post

Valentine Post

Valentine, NE
9
Followers
188
Post
744
Views
ABOUT

With Valentine Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Valentine, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy