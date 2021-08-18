Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Canadian, TX

Wednesday sun alert in Canadian — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Canadian News Beat
Canadian News Beat
 6 days ago

(CANADIAN, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Canadian. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Canadian:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0bV7fvxD00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 68 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Canadian News Beat

Canadian News Beat

Canadian, TX
11
Followers
150
Post
306
Views
ABOUT

With Canadian News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canadian, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
Posted by
The Associated Press

House passes $3.5T Biden blueprint after deal with moderates

WASHINGTON (AP) — Striking a deal with moderates, House Democratic leaders muscled President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle Tuesday, ending a risky standoff and putting the party’s domestic infrastructure agenda back on track. The 220-212 vote was a first move toward drafting Biden’s $3.5 trillion rebuilding...
Posted by
The Associated Press

What does full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine mean?

What does full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine mean?. It means Pfizer’s shot for people 16 and older has now undergone the same rigorous testing and regulatory review as dozens of other long-established vaccines. COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. were initially rolled out under the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency...
Posted by
CBS News

Ex-employee says R. Kelly lived in "Twilight Zone" that he controlled

New York — R. Kelly lived in a "Twilight Zone" where he called all the shots, including whether visitors at his Chicago-area mansion could leave or order takeout food, one of his former employees testified on Friday. Anthony Navarro was called as a government witness at Kelly's sex-trafficking trial to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy