Tornillo Daily Weather Forecast
TORNILLO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, August 21
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
