Tornillo, TX

Tornillo Daily Weather Forecast

Tornillo Voice
 6 days ago

TORNILLO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0bV7fsJ200

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

With Tornillo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

