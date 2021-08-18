Daily Weather Forecast For Conrad
CONRAD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Light rain during the day; while areas of fog overnight
- High 53 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, August 19
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Friday, August 20
Light rain likely then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight
- High 63 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Saturday, August 21
Light rain likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight
- High 59 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
