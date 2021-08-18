Cancel
Conrad, MT

Daily Weather Forecast For Conrad

Posted by 
Conrad News Flash
Conrad News Flash
 6 days ago

CONRAD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0bV7fmFu00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Light rain during the day; while areas of fog overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Light rain likely then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Light rain likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

