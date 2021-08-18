Cancel
Hawthorne, NV

Wednesday has sun for Hawthorne — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Hawthorne Times
Hawthorne Times
 6 days ago

(HAWTHORNE, NV) A sunny Wednesday is here for Hawthorne, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hawthorne:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0bV7flNB00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny then areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

