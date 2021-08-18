Cancel
Beaver, UT

Rainy forecast for Beaver? Jump on it!

Posted by 
Beaver Journal
Beaver Journal
 6 days ago

(BEAVER, UT) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Beaver, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Beaver:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESqP5_0bV7fkUS00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while patchy smoke overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 50 °F
    • 8 to 20 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Patchy Smoke

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Beaver Journal

Beaver Journal

Beaver, UT
With Beaver Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

