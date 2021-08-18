Cancel
Davenport Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
 6 days ago

DAVENPORT, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdAf7_0bV7fjbj00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Davenport News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

