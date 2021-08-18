Davenport Daily Weather Forecast

DAVENPORT, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 75 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Friday, August 20 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 78 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



