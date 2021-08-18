Davenport Daily Weather Forecast
DAVENPORT, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
