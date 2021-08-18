Rugby Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
RUGBY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, August 20
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0