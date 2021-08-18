Cancel
Rugby, ND

Rugby Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Rugby Journal
 6 days ago

RUGBY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

Don't forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Rugby, ND
With Rugby Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

