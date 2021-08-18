Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mission, SD

Mission Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Mission Digest
Mission Digest
 6 days ago

MISSION, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DedfZ_0bV7fcQe00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Mission Digest

Mission Digest

Mission, SD
8
Followers
150
Post
788
Views
ABOUT

With Mission Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mission, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy