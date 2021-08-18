Mission Weather Forecast
MISSION, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, August 20
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
