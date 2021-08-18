Mission Weather Forecast

MISSION, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight High 97 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 32 mph



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 30 mph



Friday, August 20 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 78 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



