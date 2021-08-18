4-Day Weather Forecast For Meeker

MEEKER, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 80 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 64 °F, low 42 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.