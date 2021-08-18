Cancel
Meeker, CO

4-Day Weather Forecast For Meeker

Posted by 
Meeker Times
Meeker Times
 6 days ago

MEEKER, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0bV7fbXv00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 42 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

