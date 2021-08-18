4-Day Weather Forecast For Meeker
MEEKER, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 64 °F, low 42 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
