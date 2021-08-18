Borrego Springs Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy smoke then sunny during the day; while areas of blowing dust then mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 78 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
