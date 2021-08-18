Cancel
Borrego Springs, CA

Borrego Springs Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Borrego Springs News Flash
 6 days ago

BORREGO SPRINGS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0bV7fSYG00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy smoke then sunny during the day; while areas of blowing dust then mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 78 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

