Morenci, MI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Morenci

Posted by 
Morenci Times
Morenci Times
 6 days ago

MORENCI, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LuJUy_0bV7fPu500

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Morenci Times

Morenci Times

Morenci, MI
With Morenci Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Morenci, MI
