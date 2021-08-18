Onalaska Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ONALASKA, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 20
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
