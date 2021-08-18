Candor Weather Forecast
CANDOR, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog overnight
- High 89 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 19
Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
