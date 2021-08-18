Cancel
Candor, NC

Candor Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Candor Post
Candor Post
 6 days ago

CANDOR, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oOo6O_0bV7fLcP00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

