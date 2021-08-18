Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dannemora, NY

Daily Weather Forecast For Dannemora

Posted by 
Dannemora Daily
Dannemora Daily
 6 days ago

DANNEMORA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0bV7fKjg00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Dannemora Daily

Dannemora Daily

Dannemora, NY
15
Followers
209
Post
953
Views
ABOUT

With Dannemora Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dannemora, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy