Daily Weather Forecast For Dannemora
DANNEMORA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Friday, August 20
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
