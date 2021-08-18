Cancel
Hillsboro, KS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Hillsboro

Hillsboro Daily
Hillsboro Daily
 6 days ago

HILLSBORO, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0bV7fIyE00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hillsboro Daily

Hillsboro Daily

Hillsboro, KS
With Hillsboro Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

