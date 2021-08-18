4-Day Weather Forecast For Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, August 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0