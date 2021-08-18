Cancel
Columbus, MT

Daily Weather Forecast For Columbus

Posted by 
Columbus News Watch
Columbus News Watch
 6 days ago

COLUMBUS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0bV7fGCm00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 49 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Columbus News Watch

Columbus News Watch

Columbus, MT
With Columbus News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

