Daily Weather Forecast For Columbus
COLUMBUS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 60 °F, low 49 °F
- 3 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 66 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, August 20
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
