Daily Weather Forecast For Columbus

COLUMBUS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 60 °F, low 49 °F 3 to 13 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 66 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Friday, August 20 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 76 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.