Daily Weather Forecast For Karnes City
KARNES CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 79 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, August 20
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, August 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
