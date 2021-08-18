Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Haskell, TX

A rainy Wednesday in Haskell — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Haskell News Flash
Haskell News Flash
 6 days ago

(HASKELL, TX) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Haskell, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Haskell:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0bV7fERK00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Haskell News Flash

Haskell News Flash

Haskell, TX
9
Followers
207
Post
837
Views
ABOUT

With Haskell News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haskell, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy