Daily Weather Forecast For Wilton
WILTON, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 20
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
