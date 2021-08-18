Cancel
Wilton, ME

Daily Weather Forecast For Wilton

Wilton News Alert
 6 days ago

WILTON, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0bV7fCfs00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wilton News Alert

Wilton, ME
With Wilton News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

