Townsend, MT

Wednesday rain in Townsend: Ideas to make the most of it

Townsend News Alert
 6 days ago

(TOWNSEND, MT) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Townsend Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Townsend:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0bV7f96w00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms then light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Light rain likely then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Townsend, MT
With Townsend News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

