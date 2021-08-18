1 person injured after slamming his vehicle into a tree in Rancho Peñasquitos (San Diego County, CA)

On early Tuesday, a man received injuries when he lost control of his vehicle and rammed into a tree in Rancho Peñasquitos, police said.

As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place on Carmel Valley Road, close to Torrey Del Mar Drive at about 12:10 a.m. On arrival, medics rushed the victim to a hospital to be treated for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, including lacerations to his neck and chin.

It is unclear why the driver lost control of his vehicle. Authorities have not release any additional information in connection with the crash. The identity of the injured driver remain unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

