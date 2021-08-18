Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego County, CA

1 person injured after slamming his vehicle into a tree in Rancho Peñasquitos (San Diego County, CA)

Posted by 
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TjVzs_0bV7f7LU00
1 person injured after slamming his vehicle into a tree in Rancho Peñasquitos (San Diego County, CA)

On early Tuesday, a man received injuries when he lost control of his vehicle and rammed into a tree in Rancho Peñasquitos, police said.

As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place on Carmel Valley Road, close to Torrey Del Mar Drive at about 12:10 a.m. On arrival, medics rushed the victim to a hospital to be treated for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, including lacerations to his neck and chin.

It is unclear why the driver lost control of his vehicle. Authorities have not release any additional information in connection with the crash. The identity of the injured driver remain unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

August 18, 2021

Discover more California Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading personal injury attorneys in the California region.

Comments / 0

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
San Diego County, CA
Accidents
San Diego County, CA
Traffic
City
Del Mar, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Injury#Traffic Accident#California Accident News#Valiant Advocates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
Harris County, TXPosted by
Nationwide Report

Three people died after two tragic crashes on FM 1960 (Harris County, TX)

Three people died after two tragic crashes on FM 1960 (Harris County, TX) On late Sunday, three people lost their lives in separate crashes near each other along FM 1960. According to the officers, the fatal incidents happened shortly after 10 p.m., just west of I-45. Preliminary reports showed that a Chrysler sedan heading eastbound on 1960 hit two pedestrians who were in the middle of the road. Both the victims succumbed to their injuries at the scene.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A fiery accident killed 1 person on Highway 50 near Howe Avenue (Sacramento, CA)

A fiery accident killed 1 person on Highway 50 near Howe Avenue (Sacramento, CA) On Saturday morning, a person was killed in a fiery accident on Highway 50 near Howe Avenue. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place Highway 50, close to Howe Avenue. The CHP arrived at the scene just before 7:50 a.m. on westbound Highway 50 near Howe Avenue onramp.

Comments / 0

Community Policy