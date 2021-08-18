Cancel
Colfax, WA

Colfax Daily Weather Forecast

Colfax Today
 6 days ago

COLFAX, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0bV7f6Sl00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

