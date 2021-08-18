Colfax Daily Weather Forecast
COLFAX, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Friday, August 20
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
