4-Day Weather Forecast For Avalon
AVALON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of light rain then mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 70 °F, low 62 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 70 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, August 20
Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 70 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 73 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0