Avalon, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Avalon

Avalon News Beat
Avalon News Beat
 6 days ago

AVALON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05brNq_0bV7f4hJ00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of light rain then mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 62 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Avalon News Beat

Avalon News Beat

Avalon, CA
With Avalon News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Avalon, CA
