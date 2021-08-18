4-Day Weather Forecast For Weaverville
WEAVERVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 19
Areas Of Smoke
- High 92 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Friday, August 20
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 93 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
