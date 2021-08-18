Cancel
Weaverville, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Weaverville

Posted by 
Weaverville Updates
 6 days ago

WEAVERVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LuJUy_0bV7f3oa00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Areas Of Smoke

    • High 92 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Weaverville Updates

With Weaverville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

