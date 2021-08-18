4-Day Weather Forecast For Weaverville

WEAVERVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 0 to 9 mph



Thursday, August 19 Areas Of Smoke High 92 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Friday, August 20 Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 93 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.