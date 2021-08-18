Daily Weather Forecast For Soda Springs
SODA SPRINGS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Haze during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 64 °F, low 43 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 63 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, August 20
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
