Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soda Springs, ID

Daily Weather Forecast For Soda Springs

Posted by 
Soda Springs Voice
Soda Springs Voice
 6 days ago

SODA SPRINGS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0bV7f2vr00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Haze during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 43 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Soda Springs Voice

Soda Springs Voice

Soda Springs, ID
12
Followers
196
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Soda Springs Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Soda Springs, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy