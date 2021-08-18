Manchester Daily Weather Forecast
MANCHESTER, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 20
Isolated rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
