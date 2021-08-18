Cancel
Manchester, VT

Manchester Daily Weather Forecast

Manchester Dispatch
 6 days ago

MANCHESTER, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0bV7f13800

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Isolated rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Manchester Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

