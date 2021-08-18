4-Day Weather Forecast For Butler
BUTLER, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, August 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
