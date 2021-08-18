Cancel
Roundup Updates

Roundup Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ROUNDUP, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0bV7ezak00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 61 °F, low 50 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 64 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Roundup Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

