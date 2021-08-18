Cancel
Malad City, ID

Daily Weather Forecast For Malad City

Posted by 
Malad City Daily
 6 days ago

MALAD CITY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0bV7eyi100

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 67 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Malad City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

