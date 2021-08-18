Cancel
Boardman, OR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Boardman

BOARDMAN, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZhxJ_0bV7expI00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Haze

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

