4-Day Weather Forecast For Boardman
BOARDMAN, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Haze
- High 77 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 19
Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
