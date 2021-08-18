4-Day Weather Forecast For Boardman

BOARDMAN, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Haze High 77 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Thursday, August 19 Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 18 mph



Friday, August 20 Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 76 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.