Sonora, TX

Sonora Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Sonora News Beat
 6 days ago

SONORA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0bV7euB700

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

