Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eureka, MT

Wednesday has sun for Eureka — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Eureka News Flash
Eureka News Flash
 6 days ago

(EUREKA, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Eureka. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Eureka:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1uYs_0bV7etIO00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Eureka News Flash

Eureka News Flash

Eureka, MT
29
Followers
165
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Eureka News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eureka, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy