Wednesday has sun for Eureka — 3 ways to make the most of it
(EUREKA, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Eureka. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Eureka:
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, August 20
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
