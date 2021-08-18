Cancel
Burney, CA

Burney Weather Forecast

Burney Times
Burney Times
 6 days ago

BURNEY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdAf7_0bV7esPf00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Haze

    • High 80 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Burney Times

Burney Times

Burney, CA
With Burney Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

