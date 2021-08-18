Burney Weather Forecast
BURNEY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Haze
- High 80 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, August 19
Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
