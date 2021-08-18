Cancel
Wyalusing, PA

Weather Forecast For Wyalusing

Wyalusing News Watch
 6 days ago

WYALUSING, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0bV7eqeD00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Wyalusing News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

