Weather Forecast For Wyalusing
WYALUSING, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, August 20
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
