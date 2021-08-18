Weather Forecast For Eagle Butte

EAGLE BUTTE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Areas of smoke during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 98 °F, low 65 °F 10 to 14 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 87 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, August 20 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 30 mph



Saturday, August 21 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 23 mph



