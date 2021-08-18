Cancel
Eagle Butte, SD

Weather Forecast For Eagle Butte

Eagle Butte News Beat
 6 days ago

EAGLE BUTTE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oOo6O_0bV7eplU00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Areas of smoke during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 65 °F
    • 10 to 14 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

