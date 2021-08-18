Weather Forecast For Eagle Butte
EAGLE BUTTE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Areas of smoke during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 65 °F
- 10 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 87 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, August 20
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Saturday, August 21
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
