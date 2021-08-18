Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklinville, NY

A rainy Wednesday in Franklinville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Franklinville Updates
Franklinville Updates
 6 days ago

(FRANKLINVILLE, NY) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Franklinville Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Franklinville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0bV7eo7z00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Areas of fog then rain during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Areas of fog during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Franklinville Updates

Franklinville Updates

Franklinville, NY
27
Followers
204
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Franklinville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Franklinville, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy