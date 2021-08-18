Cancel
Hobart, OK

Hobart Weather Forecast

Hobart Post
 6 days ago

HOBART, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0bV7enFG00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny then isolated t-storms during the day; while isolated t-storms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

