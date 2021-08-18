Hobart Weather Forecast
HOBART, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny then isolated t-storms during the day; while isolated t-storms then mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0