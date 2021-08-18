Cancel
Afton, WY

Wednesday rain in Afton: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Afton Daily
 6 days ago

(AFTON, WY) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Afton, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Afton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0bV7ejiM00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

