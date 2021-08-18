Daily Weather Forecast For Lawtey
LAWTEY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 20
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 94 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0