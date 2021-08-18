Cancel
Lawtey, FL

Daily Weather Forecast For Lawtey

Lawtey News Watch
 6 days ago

LAWTEY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0bV7ebeY00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

