Ajo, AZ

Ajo Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Ajo Post
Ajo Post
 6 days ago

AJO, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bV7ealp00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • 10 to 17 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Ajo Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

