Wednesday rain in West. Wendover meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

(WEST. WENDOVER, NV) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in West. Wendover Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for West. Wendover:

Wednesday, August 18 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy smoke overnight High 73 °F, low 52 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.