Glasgow Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GLASGOW, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 70 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 19
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 66 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, August 20
Rain showers likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, August 21
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
