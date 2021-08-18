Cancel
Glasgow, MT

Glasgow Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Glasgow News Watch
Glasgow News Watch
 6 days ago

GLASGOW, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0bV7eUQL00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Rain showers likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Glasgow News Watch

Glasgow News Watch

Glasgow, MT
ABOUT

With Glasgow News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

