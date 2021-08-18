Weather Forecast For Stroud
STROUD, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Friday, August 20
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0