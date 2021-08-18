Cancel
Stroud, OK

Weather Forecast For Stroud

Stroud Digest
Stroud Digest
 6 days ago

STROUD, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0bV7eTXc00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

